Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,738 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Axon Enterprise worth $22,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,495,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,024 shares of company stock valued at $83,975,621 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $224.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.83. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.36.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Stories

