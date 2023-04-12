Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 43,322 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $16,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $156.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

