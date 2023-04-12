Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 4,185 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.77% of Rush Enterprises worth $22,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.95. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $552,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,059.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $329,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,059.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUSHA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

