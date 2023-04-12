MagnetGold Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $100.23 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001226 BTC on exchanges. MagnetGold has a market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $91,635.20 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

