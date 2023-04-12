Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Equities research analysts at Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. CBRE Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Shares of LVS opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

