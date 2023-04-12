Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 371,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 287,318 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of CMS Energy worth $23,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 63.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

