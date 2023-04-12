Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 169.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,032 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.40% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $22,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,015 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,617 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,936,000 after purchasing an additional 857,732 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

