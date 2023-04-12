Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $22.96 Million Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,695 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $22,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SouthState by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 1,309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SSB stock opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $66.56 and a 52 week high of $91.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.29.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.01%. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 14,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.75 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,095.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,384. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Articles

