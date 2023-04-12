Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218,853 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Ameren worth $23,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at $769,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.55.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

