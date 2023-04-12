Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $24.51 Million Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 739,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $24,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 863.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 28.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $260,693.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UCTT stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $566.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.00 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UCTT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

