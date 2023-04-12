Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $24.60 Million Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,036 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.38% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $24,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after buying an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 2.3 %
RBA opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
