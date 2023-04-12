Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,984,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,118 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.37% of Luminar Technologies worth $24,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

About Luminar Technologies

Shares of LAZR opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.57. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.