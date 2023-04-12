Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $25,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after buying an additional 474,672 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,574,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $13,990,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,109,000 after buying an additional 116,382 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 400,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,328,000 after buying an additional 112,070 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $135.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

