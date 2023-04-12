Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,877,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,035 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.10% of Everi worth $26,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,105,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,034,000 after acquiring an additional 231,099 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Everi by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,472,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,762,000 after acquiring an additional 291,696 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,048,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,094 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after acquiring an additional 220,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Everi by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $21.11.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,007.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,257.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,007.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

