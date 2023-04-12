Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 575,040 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.00% of Federal Signal worth $28,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 17.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $58.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.69 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

