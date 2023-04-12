Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $28.13 Million in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,378,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,357,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 777,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.20. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $37.47.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $274.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.