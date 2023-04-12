Threadgill Financial LLC Buys New Position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 195.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 1,061.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEL-SCI Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CEL-SCI in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

CEL-SCI Profile

(Get Rating)

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

Featured Articles

