Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $28,000 in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,629,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,183,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,595,000 after buying an additional 4,570,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,613,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,332 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,614,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,899 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,423,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after buying an additional 261,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

