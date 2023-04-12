Threadgill Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGS. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regis by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 496,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regis by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 438,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regis by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 28,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Regis in the 1st quarter worth $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Regis Stock Performance

Shares of Regis stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. Regis Co. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regis ( NYSE:RGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGS shares. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Regis

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

