Threadgill Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after acquiring an additional 75,569 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $194,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $20.14.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

