Threadgill Financial LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MGK opened at $201.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $226.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

