Threadgill Financial LLC Takes $213,000 Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $49.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15.

iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.