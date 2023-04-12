Threadgill Financial LLC Takes $213,000 Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.
iShares CMBS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $49.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15.
iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile
The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS)
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.