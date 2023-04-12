Threadgill Financial LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

Tesla Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $186.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $591.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.