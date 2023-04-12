Threadgill Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,169 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $103.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average is $102.26.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

