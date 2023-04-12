Threadgill Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,611,000. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,594,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $246.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $278.13. The company has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.58.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

