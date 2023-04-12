Threadgill Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,862,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,400,000 after purchasing an additional 90,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 11,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.73.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.48.

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

