Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $227,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10,294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,536,000 after acquiring an additional 565,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after buying an additional 545,185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,726,000 after buying an additional 393,969 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.94.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $136.71 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

