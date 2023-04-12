Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 610 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1,244.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.77.

Insider Activity

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $358.52 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $570.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.67 and its 200-day moving average is $360.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

