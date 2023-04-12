New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 59,358 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 570,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,358 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $92,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,318 shares of company stock worth $4,769,482 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $176.90 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

