New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $104.66 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $104,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Moderna by 89.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Moderna by 8.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,955,000 after acquiring an additional 196,408 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Moderna by 21.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.27.

Moderna Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $155.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $2,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,247,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,891,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $2,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,247,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,891,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 472,337 shares of company stock worth $76,473,032. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.