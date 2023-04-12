Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,484 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after acquiring an additional 367,532 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,437,000 after acquiring an additional 293,165 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 155,965 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $158.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

