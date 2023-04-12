Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

NYSE:EBR opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

