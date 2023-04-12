Shilanski & Associates Inc. Invests $208,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,315 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $65,447,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $50,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $608,533,000 after purchasing an additional 269,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $42,182,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $171.88 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.08. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.