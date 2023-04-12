Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,160,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegon by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 697,389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Aegon by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,353,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 64,129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aegon by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegon by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 177,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Aegon Stock Performance

Aegon Increases Dividend

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.