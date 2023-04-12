Threadgill Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,418 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.