Threadgill Financial LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI opened at $189.41 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

