Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes $134,000 Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.48% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Stories

