Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,957 América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in América Móvil by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter worth $36,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

