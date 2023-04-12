Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes $168,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,921 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 159.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.3333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Articles

