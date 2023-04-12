Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,320 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 72.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.2 %

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

