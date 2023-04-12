Threadgill Financial LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $177.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.