Threadgill Financial LLC Takes $357,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

