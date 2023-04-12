2,939 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,060,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 257,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEP opened at $182.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.67.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.