Threadgill Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 7,206 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latigo Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

