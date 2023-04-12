Threadgill Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after buying an additional 1,413,756 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 295.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,599,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after buying an additional 1,194,906 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 364.7% in the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,338,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 1,050,619 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,454,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 206.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,275,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after buying an additional 859,771 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PHYS opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.