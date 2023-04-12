New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of ServiceNow worth $141,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.6 %

NOW opened at $469.82 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $534.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $447.64 and its 200-day moving average is $414.43. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 293.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.97.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

