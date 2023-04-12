New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,467 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,489,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $150,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

