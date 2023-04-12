Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 423,194 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $155,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

