New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 961,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,483 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $159,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $169.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.85 and a 200-day moving average of $164.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

