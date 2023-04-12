Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Moody’s worth $148,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $299.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $339.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.33.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.